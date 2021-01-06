MONTREAL -- The second wave of COVID-19 has overwhelmed some Montreal hospitals and their morgues to the point that refrigerated trucks are being used to store human remains, CTV Montreal has confirmed.

"Refrigerated trucks are available and ready for use as needed," said Helene Bergeron-Gamache, a spokesperson for the health authority for Montreal's West Island.

"These alternative spaces for the management of remains have been used to ensure that we store COVID-19-related remains in a safe manner," she said, in response to a question specifically about the second wave.

The West Island health district oversees some hospitals in Montreal's downtown. Bergeron-Gamache hasn't yet provided details on which institutions have needed to make use of the refrigerated trucks or trailers.

However, the West Island authority oversees some of the busiest COVID-19 red zones. It's in charge of the Lakeshore Hospital, St Mary’s Hospital, Lasalle Hospital, Douglas Hospital, Sainte Anne’s veteran's hospital and Grace Dart care centre.

In the spring, the same CIUSSS told media that refrigerated trucks had been put in place outside the Lasalle, Douglas and Lakeshore hospitals in case morgues ran out of space, but it didn't say if they were in use.

In Ontario, refrigerated mobile morgues were introduced in the last week in the London area and reportedly are ready for use in Toronto as well.

Quebec Premier François Legault is set to announce a new set of emergency measures at 5 p.m., including a potential overnight curfew.

Hospitals have been warning they're nearing overflow and that their staff are at a breaking point.

This is a developing story that will be updated.