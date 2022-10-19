Excluded from the National Assembly, Quebec Conservatives may organize protests

Conservative Party of Quebec (CPQ) leader Éric Duhaime says he's prepared to organize protests if he continues to be denied access to Parliament.

One thing is certain, Duhaime told reporters outside the National Assembly Wednesday: the exclusion of the CPQ "does not send the right message."

On Oct. 3, the Conservatives won 13 per cent of the popular vote but did not elect any MNAs. Duhaime, himself defeated in Chaveau, claims to represent 530,000 Quebecers.

He is demanding an office in the National Assembly and the right to hold press conferences. Otherwise, the party will make itself heard through other means, he pledged.

The day after the election, Premier François Legault ruled out any possibility of bringing Duhaime into Parliament since his party had not elected any members.

Now, the Conservative leader is calling for negotiations.

Duhaime hinted that he had already discussed the possibility of joining the Conservatives with "many elected officials."

In addition, Duhaime called for Legault to reduce the size of the cabinet he will present on Thursday from 26 to 20 ministers. Rumour has it that he will have at least 28.

The CPQ leader said he views merging some ministries and abolishing associate minister positions as a good idea.

"We are in a period of recession on the horizon, of high inflation, of very important interest rate increases," he said. "This is not a time to celebrate and give candy to friends; this is a time to tighten our belts."

Asked if he would have sworn to King Charles III, Duhaime said he respects institutions but also values free choice.

This report was first published in French by The Canadian Press on Oct. 19, 2022.