

CTV Montreal





Underneath Montreal’s Central Station lies a train stop that will soon become the entrance to the state-of-the-art Reseau express metropolitain (REM) line.

The station will undergo a massive facelift, and change in how it serves commuters.

“It’s going to be all modernized,” said Jean-Vincent Lacroix of the REM.

The transformation is part of the massive, $7 billion project that will see 26 stations on the transit line.

The Central Station stop will lead to a McGill stop, which will connect to the metro’s green line.

A platform and new station will be carved out of what currently is just a train tunnel.

“It should be the second most-used station of the REM,” said Lacroix.

That train tunnel has played a significant role in Montreal’s history.

The five-kilometre-long Mount Royal tunnel opened on October 21, 1918 and considered an engineering phenomenon at the time.

Workers started from opposite sides of the mountain and met in the middle, just 2.5 cm apart.

The passageway took six years to build.

“It’s what we used to call Canada’s first subway,” said Pierre Barrieau, a transportation planning lecturer at UQAM. “It’s really impressive that they were able to build the tunnel in a relatively short amount of time.” The first phase of the new construction starts on Monday, near the Edouard Montpetit metro station. A vertical tunnel will be dug, 70 meters underground. That important process is expected to take a year. An elevator will then be installed to take commuters from the ground level to the trains in just 20 seconds. The entire rail system is expected to be ready by 2021.

“It’s basically a 100-year-old tunnel which is going to be running 21st century trains,” said Barrieau. “Let’s not forget that this tunnel is going to be used for at least a century, if not two or three afterwards.”