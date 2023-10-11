Ex-Quebec junior hockey players plead guilty to sex assault

Two former Quebec junior hockey players have pleaded guilty to the sexual assault of a minor in June 2021.

Massimo Siciliano and Nicolas Daigle, both 21, are former Victoriaville Tigres players who were charged with the sexual assault of a 17-year-old girl who was an employee at a hotel where the team was staying during the 2021 playoffs.

Siciliano and Daigle both pleaded guilty to sexual assault, while Daigle also pleaded guilty to two charges of filming and exhibiting a video of the act.

More coming.

- This report by The Canadian Press was first published on Oct. 11, 2023.