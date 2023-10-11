Montreal

    • Ex-Quebec junior hockey players plead guilty to sex assault

    The QMJHL logo is shown in this undated handout photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO - QMJHL The QMJHL logo is shown in this undated handout photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO - QMJHL

    Two former Quebec junior hockey players have pleaded guilty to the sexual assault of a minor in June 2021.

    Massimo Siciliano and Nicolas Daigle, both 21, are former Victoriaville Tigres players who were charged with the sexual assault of a 17-year-old girl who was an employee at a hotel where the team was staying during the 2021 playoffs.

    Siciliano and Daigle both pleaded guilty to sexual assault, while Daigle also pleaded guilty to two charges of filming and exhibiting a video of the act.

    More coming.

    - This report by The Canadian Press was first published on Oct. 11, 2023.

    Montreal Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    DEVELOPING

    DEVELOPING Live updates: Day 5 of the latest Israel-Hamas war

    The Israeli military said more than 1,200 people, including 155 soldiers, have died in Israel since Saturday's incursion. In Gaza, the health ministry says more than 1,050 have been killed and over 5,100 injured.

    DEVELOPING

    DEVELOPING As Israel strikes Gaza neighbourhoods, Netanyahu and opposition agree on unity

    Palestinians in the sealed-off Gaza Strip scrambled to find safety Wednesday, as Israeli strikes demolished entire neighbourhoods, hospitals ran low on supplies and a power blackout was expected within hours, further deepening the misery of a war sparked by a deadly mass incursion of Hamas militants.

    Toronto

    Atlantic

    London

    Northern Ontario

    Calgary

    Kitchener

    Vancouver

    Edmonton

    Windsor

    Regina

    Ottawa

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News