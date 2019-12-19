MONTREAL -- Former Montreal police officer and ex- Greenfield Park minor hockey coach François (Frank) Lamarre appeared in court Thursday to face charges of sexually assaulting minors. He showed up to the Longueuil courthouse in a wheelchair and without a lawyer.

Dozens of alleged victims from across Canada and the United States have come forward in the last month to accuse the 71-year-old of abusing them.

Former police officer François Lamarre arrived in court without a lawyer. He has until Feb 4th to find one. He’s facing sex crimes on children from early 70s to 1990s. ⁦@CTVMontreal⁩ pic.twitter.com/MgiAgmcEge — Stéphane Giroux (@SGirouxCTV) December 19, 2019

He faces charges of gross indecency, indecent exposure, sexual assault, sexual touching and invitation to sexual touching towards young boys between the ages of nine and 16 years old.

Lamarre, whom police say lived in Greenfield Park for almost 50 years, was a minor hockey coach in the 1970s and 1980s.

From 1972 to 1997, he allegedly committed various sexual crimes against boys aged nine to 16 -- when he was between the ages of 24 and 49. Police say it is possible some offences could have taken place before or after that time period.

Police note that he previously lived on Springfield and Campbell streets; he often changed vehicles, but investigators know he drove Fords and Cadillacs.

The alleged crimes were believed to have been committed at Lamarre's home, in his car and at several arenas. Some were youth involved in hockey, while other alleged victims lived in the neighbourhood.

Lamarre was arrested by Longueuil police earlier this month at his home.

He is expected back in court on Feb. 4.

The force says it is still looking for other potential victims. Anyone with information is asked to call 450 463-7211. All calls are confidential.