Ex-Quebec firefighter Kenneth Marlin sentenced to 14 years for molesting kids on farm
Warning: This story contains details of sexual assault and suicidal ideation.
For several years, children would come to the Marlin family farm in southern Quebec to live there in foster care or to do chores like feeding the cows and loading bales of hay.
But some of those kids, some as young as seven years old, were also repeatedly sexually assaulted on the farm by the man they looked up to the most — Kenneth Marlin.
On Thursday, Quebec Court Justice Joey Dubois sentenced Marlin to 14 years in prison for abusing five children over the span of a decade on his parents' farm in Hemmingford, Que., a small rural town about 65 kilometres south of Montreal by the U.S. border.
Some of the abuse happened year-round, whereas for other children it was during the summer months when they spent time on the farm. But in each case, "He abused these children for his own sexual pleasure," the judge wrote in his judgment on Thursday.
"The accused would abuse each victim whenever and wherever he could."
Marlin was a volunteer firefighter in Hemmingford from 1987 to 2020. He denied the accusations, but after hearing evidence from the five complainants, the judge found him guilty earlier this year on all 20 charges, including sexual interference, invitation to sexual touching, and sexual assault.
The five children were between the ages of seven and 15 and two of them were sent to live with Marlin or his parents by social services. Marlin, now 66, was between the ages of 23 and 34 at the time of the abuse.
The Sûreté du Québec (SQ) arrested him on Feb. 4, 2020 after one of the five men came forward to police in June 2019. He was convicted on Jan. 20, 2023.
Marlin's lawyer, Alexandre Paradis, told CTV News that his client is appealing the conviction. He declined to comment further on the case.
'HE DESERVES WHAT HE'S GETTING NOW,' VICTIM SAYS
The victims' identities are shielded by a publication ban. One of them told CTV News that he is "relieved" by the 14-year sentence, which he said will help turn a page in a dark chapter of his life.
"I cried like this when I was 12 years old," he said with his voice shaking. "I feel like a little 12-year-old guy today."
"He stole 40 some years of my life," the man said in a telephone interview on Thursday. "He deserves what he's getting now."
Decades later, he said he still struggles sometimes with the abuse he endured as a child but is seeking help to deal with it.
JUDGE DID NOT BELIEVE MARLIN
Marlin maintained his innocence throughout his 2022 trial. Taking the stand in his own defence, he denied any wrongdoing with the children. For example, he told court that he took two of the kids on tractor rides and tickled their knees, but said he never touched their genitals, and when he found a child sleeping in his bed, he slept on a mattress on the floor.
However, Justice Dubois wrote in his 47-page decision last January that he found multiple instances where Marlin gave false statements in court, contradicted himself and "alleges impossible things in his testimony," including the timelines of when the children were on the farm.
Marlin told the court that the children did not sleep in his bed with him, but the judge said the "evidence to the contrary is overwhelming."
"Because of the credibility and reliability issues … the court does not believe the accused. His testimony, his denial that anything happened, does not raise a doubt in the court's mind," the judge wrote.
The judge found the evidence from all five men was "credible, reliable, and simply truthful," and rejected the defence's argument that there was collusion among the complainants, writing that, "The court can find no evidence of collusion of any kind that could have taken place here."
According to the judgment, Marlin "used tickling as a means to touch their genitals," in describing how the abuse started. It was one of multiple patterns of abuse that emerged in the trial. The victims testified about other similar patterns, including Marlin showing them pornographic magazines, and that the abuse took place in the hayloft, in vehicles, and in his bed.
The boys were also molested in the GMC truck, the sugar shack, the milk room, among other locations, the men testified. There was oral sex in some cases and, during one instance with one of the victims, "the accused tried to sodomize him," according to the judgment.
One victim told the court the abuse happened so often that he estimated "it happened over 1000 times."
When they first came to the farm, the young boys viewed Marlin as a role model. "The accused was like a hero to him back then. He was a fireman," according to the judge's decision.
For another victim, a foster child, Marlin "was the first father figure [he] had in his life," the judge noted in his sentencing decision.
As part of his sentence, Marlin will be placed on the sex-offender registry for 20 years and he must submit a DNA sample. For the next 20 years, the court ordered him to: stay away from a public park where people under 16 are expected to be present; not go near the victims' homes; not seek employment or volunteer work that involves being in a position of authority to anyone under 16; and to not communicate with anyone under 16, except his family.
MARLIN FACING LAWSUITS
Marlin's legal troubles are not over as he heads to prison. Two of his victims are also suing him for a combined $2.4 million in damages.
The plaintiffs are brothers aged 51 and 49, according to the two lawsuits that were filed separately on May 2, 2023. They are identified as "A" and "B" in court documents.
They alleged the abuse they suffered because of Marlin led to serious problems later in life, including alcohol issues, anxiety and thoughts of suicide.
"When A. found out that his little brother was also sexually abused by Marlin, he suffered from terrible misplaced guilt for many years, thinking it was his fault and that he had failed to protect his brother," one of the lawsuits alleged.
The other brother alleged he still has anxiety issues with his own family. "B. is currently on medication for depression and anxiety. He is insecure, hypervigilant, suffers from low self-esteem, has anger issues and he is willing to go to extremes to protect those he loves," the lawsuit claims.
None of the allegations in either lawsuit have been tested in court.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
NHL veteran Perry apologizes for 'inappropriate' behaviour, says he is seeking help
Corey Perry says he has started seeking help for his struggles with alcohol following his release from the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks.
Claims of toxic workplace at CSIS absolutely 'devastating': PM says
Allegations of a toxic workplace culture, involving harassment and sexual assault at Canada's spy agency are 'devastating' and 'absolutely unacceptable,' Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Thursday.
Suspect arrested in Morocco could be behind Ontario bomb threats, OPP says
Investigators have 'strong reason' to believe that a suspect taken into custody in Morocco could be behind numerous bomb threats across Ontario in early November, police say.
Alberta set for $5.5B budget surplus, despite big bucks for fires, floods and drought
Alberta’s budget surplus is growing but will be offset by more than $1 billion this year to pay for floods, forest fires and drought.
TREND LINE Liberals and NDP tied in ballot support, Conservatives 19 points ahead: Nanos
The governing minority Liberals' decline in the polls has now placed them in a tie for support with their confidence-and-supply partners the NDP, while the Conservatives are now 19 points ahead, according Nanos' latest ballot tracking.
Here's when Canada Post says you should send out your holiday packages
Canada Post had released a holiday guide on when Canadians should mail out their packages.
2023 Atlantic hurricane season ends; finishes 4th for most-named storms
The 2023 Atlantic hurricane season comes to an end on Thursday as the fourth
Israeli military confirms release of six Israeli hostages from captivity in Gaza Strip
The Israeli military says six Israeli hostages have been released from captivity in the Gaza Strip. The army said the Red Cross transferred the hostages to Egypt late Thursday. They arrived hours after two additional hostages were turned over to Israel separately.
What to know about the Sikh independence movement following U.S. accusation that activist was targeted
The U.S. has charged an Indian national in what prosecutors allege was a failed plot to assassinate a Sikh separatist at the behest of an unnamed Indian government official.
Toronto
-
Suspect arrested in Morocco could be behind Ontario bomb threats, OPP says
Investigators have 'strong reason' to believe that a suspect taken into custody in Morocco could be behind numerous bomb threats across Ontario in early November, police say.
-
Suspect sought after being captured on video punching woman several times in Brampton store
Peel Regional Police have released a shocking video showing a man punching a woman multiple times in a store in Brampton last month as they seek help locating the suspect.
-
Southwestern Ont. hospitals facing $480M class action after patient data breached, sold on dark web
A group of southwestern Ontario hospitals is facing a potential $480-million class action lawsuit after at least 270,000 patients in the region had their data breached and reportedly sold by hackers on the dark web.
Atlantic
-
Human remains found in Cape Breton those of missing woman, death being investigated as homicide
Police say human remains found in Big Bras D’Or, N.S., belong to a woman who was reported missing last week. Her death is now being investigated as a homicide.
-
2023 Atlantic hurricane season ends; finishes 4th for most-named storms
The 2023 Atlantic hurricane season comes to an end on Thursday as the fourth
-
SiRT seeks independent body to review alleged criminal misconduct in Glen Assoun case
The Nova Scotia Serious Incident Response Team (SiRT) is looking for an independent oversight body to determine if police destroyed evidence used in the wrongful conviction of Glen Assoun in 1999.
London
-
No one was injured in reported downtown dumpster fire
Emergency crews attended the scene of a reported dumpster fire in downtown London, Ont.
-
Crowds 'flock' to Chick-fil-A opening in London, Ont.
London’s first Chick-fil-A location is now open on Wonderland Road South.
-
NHL veteran Perry apologizes for 'inappropriate' behaviour, says he is seeking help
Corey Perry says he has started seeking help for his struggles with alcohol following his release from the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks.
Northern Ontario
-
One person in custody after three people stabbed in Sudbury on Thursday
A 34-year-old suspect is in custody after three people received serious but not life-threatening injuries in a stabbing attack late Thursday morning in Sudbury.
-
opinion
opinion Don Martin: With Trudeau resignation fever rising, a Conservative nightmare appears
With speculation rising that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will follow his father's footsteps in the snow to a pre-election resignation, political columnist Don Martin focuses on one Liberal cabinet minister who's emerging as leadership material -- and who stands out as a fresh-faced contrast to the often 'angry and abrasive' leader of the Conservatives.
-
Man who committed four murders in the Sault found with rifle, revolver, police say
Bobbie Halleart, the man who shot and killed his three children and a 41-year-old woman Oct. 23 in the Sault, was found with a .38 calibre revolver and a rifle, police said Thursday.
Calgary
-
Former NHL stars promoting men's health and prostate cancer screening and testing
Lanny McDonald sports a championship ring he earned after winning the Stanley Cup with the Calgary Flames in 1989 and remains a fixture in the community. McDonald along with Wendel Clark and Guy Carbonneau are spreading the word about the importance of men getting checked for prostate cancer.
-
Polar bears make a splash at Wilder Institute/Calgary Zoo's Wild Canada
Coming face-to-face with polar bears, tracking otters gliding through the water and watching caribou prancing delighted guests at the Wilder Institute/Calgary Zoo the day before the public unveiling of its newly renovated exhibit.
-
10 things to do in and around Calgary this weekend (Dec. 1-3)
If you're hoping to get out of the house this weekend and have some fun, there are plenty of local events and activities you can check out.
Kitchener
-
Three fires at Waterloo Region encampments in six days
Details are limited at this point, but the flames, which were captured on video by commuters, started around 7 a.m.
-
Crash north of Elmira closes road
Waterloo regional police say part of Arthur Street North in Woolwich has been closed after a crash.
-
Waterloo man charged in alleged romance scam worth more than $2 million
Police in Waterloo, Ont. have arrested a 49-year-old man they say posed as a CSIS agent and pursued romantic relationships with dozens of women, ultimately defrauding them out of more than $2 million.
Vancouver
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Shooting in Burnaby under investigation: RCMP
A busy street in Burnaby has been shut down after reports of shots fired Thursday afternoon.
-
B.C. man tries to appeal driving ban by claiming his designated driver crashed his Mercedes, fled the scene
B.C.'s Supreme Court has upheld a 90-day driving ban for a man who refused to give a breath sample after crashing his Mercedes into a ditch – rejecting his claim that an "unnamed designated driver" was behind the wheel and fled the scene.
-
5 holiday markets happening in Vancouver this weekend
The first weekend of December brings with it a host of festive markets, installations and activities to brighten up Vancouver's long winter nights.
Edmonton
-
Alberta set for $5.5B budget surplus, despite big bucks for fires, floods and drought
Alberta’s budget surplus is growing but will be offset by more than $1 billion this year to pay for floods, forest fires and drought.
-
4 teens rescued from sex trafficking, 3 teens facing charges: police
Four teenage girls have been rescued in a months-long human trafficking investigation and three teens are facing charges, police in Edmonton announced on Thursday.
-
'$20 can truly make a difference': Edmonton woman supporting other local businesses after closing her own store
A local business owner who closed her store recently due to an economic downturn is now trying to drum up support for other small businesses.
Windsor
-
Residents of Windsor condo building without heat months after car falls into utility vault
People living in a downtown Windsor condo building are still feeling the effects after a parked vehicle fell through the ground into an underground electric vault in September.
-
Southwestern Ont. hospitals facing $480M class action after patient data breached, sold on dark web
A group of southwestern Ontario hospitals is facing a potential $480-million class action lawsuit after at least 270,000 patients in the region had their data breached and reportedly sold by hackers on the dark web.
-
Pedestrian taken to hospital after crash on Ouellette
Windsor police say a pedestrian was taken to hospital after getting struck by a vehicle on Ouellette Avenue.
Regina
-
REAL ex-chair claims Regina councillors ignored organization, often asked for free event tickets
Former chair of the Regina Exhibition Association Limited (REAL) board of directors, Wayne Morsky, has spoken out for the first time since being removed by city council last week.
-
Riders confirm hiring of new head coach Corey Mace
The Saskatchewan Roughriders have confirmed they've selected Toronto Argonauts defensive coordinator Corey Mace as the team's 48th head coach.
-
Sask. premier expects 'no consequences' over decision to stop collecting carbon tax on electric heat
Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe says he's not expecting "any consequences whatsoever" for the province's decision to stop collecting the carbon levy on electric heat.
Ottawa
-
Little Italy grocer to close its doors in alcohol sale dispute with province
Mercato Zacconi in Ottawa's Little Italy is closing its doors due to a dispute with the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario over the sale of alcohol.
-
Police investigating anti-Palestinian signs in Ottawa’s south-end
The Ottawa Police say they are aware of hateful posters seen in the south-east end of Ottawa.
-
Suspect arrested in Morocco could be behind Ontario bomb threats, OPP says
Investigators have 'strong reason' to believe that a suspect taken into custody in Morocco could be behind numerous bomb threats across Ontario in early November, police say.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon mayor says current budget process leads to 'scramble' ahead of council votes
Mayor Charlie Clark started day three of Saskatoon's multi-year budget deliberations by suggesting changes to the city's budget process.
-
Saskatoon ski hill scrambles to compensate for lack of snow
Optimist Hill in Saskatoon is facing challenges as it grapples with the lack of snow caused by unusually warm El Nino temperatures.
-
Sask. First Nation pleads for help after shots fired at home
Leadership of a northern Saskatchewan First Nation is calling on the provincial government to fast-track efforts to improve community safety in the wake of a serious shooting.