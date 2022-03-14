Ex-police officer pleads guilty to harassing Montreal reporter

A former Laval police officer has pleaded guilty to harassing a Montreal-based journalist.

Maxime Ouimet, a conspiracy theorist who described himself as a "police officer for the people" on social media, entered the plea Monday at the Montreal courthouse, Noovo Info reported.

The officer had posted the phone numbers of TVA journalist Yves Poirier and that of La Presse journalist Tristan Péloquin on a Facebook page. The harassment charge in relation to Péloquin was dropped after Ouimet admitted his guilt.

Poirier told the court he had received dozens of threatening and insulting calls after the phone numbers were posted online.

The judge sentenced him to a conditional discharge, which spares him from having a criminal record as long as he follows the conditions of his probation for one year. Ouimet is prohibited from mentioning the names of the two journalists on social media during that period.

He was also ordered to make a $3,000 donation to the Marie-Vincent Foundation, an organization that helps children and adolescent survivors of sexual abuse.