Advertisement
Ex-Hab Georges Laraque spearheads campaign to donate 3,000 vegan meals as Canadiens near Stanley Cup
Sam Watt of the Welcome Hall Mission and George Laraque are giving out vegan meals as the Montreal Canadiens continue their cup run. (Gabrielle Fahmy/CTV News)
Share:
MONTREAL -- Former Hab Georges Laraque made a bet before the playoffs: if the Canadiens win the Stanley Cup, he will eat a whole chicken.
The former deputy leader of the federal Green Party is an outspoken vegan and, with the Habs four wins from a championship, looked in danger of having to go against his values and eat mean.
The bet changed, however, when agent David Ettedgui suggested rather than make himself sick, Laraque buy 50 chicken meals for the homeless.
Laraque said he would alter that challenge a bit and buy 100 vegan meals for the homeless to encourage vegan restaurants and feed those in need of a meal.
Around 15 vegan restaurants jumped over the boards and got into the game, and the number of meals began to pile up. In the end, the team raised thousands more meals than the 100 Laraque was shooting for.
Saturday at 3 p.m., The Old Mission Brewery and Laraque will be at Parc Emilie-Gamelin in Montreal to begin handing out the more than 3,000 vegan meals to those experiencing homelessness.
-- more to come.