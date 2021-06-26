MONTREAL -- Former Hab Georges Laraque made a bet before the playoffs: if the Canadiens win the Stanley Cup, he will eat a whole chicken.

The former deputy leader of the federal Green Party is an outspoken vegan and, with the Habs four wins from a championship, looked in danger of having to go against his values and eat mean.

The bet changed, however, when agent David Ettedgui suggested rather than make himself sick, Laraque buy 50 chicken meals for the homeless.

À votre avis, vous savez tous que si le CH va en finale, @GeorgesLaraque doit manger un poulet.A part de bien rire et de le rendre malade .Si on lui demandais d acheter 50 repas poulet pour des sans abris du centre ville et de leurs distribuer?Ca voudrais dire quelques chose non? pic.twitter.com/zI4tUgVRgi — David Ettedgui (@EttedguiDavid) June 13, 2021

Laraque said he would alter that challenge a bit and buy 100 vegan meals for the homeless to encourage vegan restaurants and feed those in need of a meal.

Around 15 vegan restaurants jumped over the boards and got into the game, and the number of meals began to pile up. In the end, the team raised thousands more meals than the 100 Laraque was shooting for.

Saturday at 3 p.m., The Old Mission Brewery and Laraque will be at Parc Emilie-Gamelin in Montreal to begin handing out the more than 3,000 vegan meals to those experiencing homelessness.

Aujourd'hui, samedi 26 juin, @GeorgesLaraque et des membres de l'équipe de 91.9 SPORTS seront au Parc Émilie-Gamelin à Montréal (station Berri), à 15 h, pour offrir plus de 3000 repas végétaliens à des personnes en situation d'itinérance. pic.twitter.com/vQlT1e6Toi — Mission Old Brewery (@missionOBM) June 26, 2021