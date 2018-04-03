

The Canadian Press





Former Quebec deputy premier Nathalie Normandeau is seeking a separate trial on her fraud-related charges.

Her lawyer's comment comes as her five co-accused are asking that Quebec court Judge Andre Perreault recuse himself from proceedings.

Maxime Roy says his client has been waiting for two years to get the chance to give her side of the story.

Normandeau and the others were arrested in March 2016 by Quebec's anti-corruption unit following an investigation authorities said involved political financing and gifts allegedly being exchanged for public contracts.

The charges include fraud and breach of trust.

Their trial is scheduled to begin next week.