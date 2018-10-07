

Montreal was once home to competitive downhill skiing on Mount Royal.

The skiing stopped in the 1980s because of its harm to the mountain’s natural environment.

Now Gestev, an event management company, wants to bring it back to the Outremont summit.

“We believe the project makes sense,” said Patrice Drouin, the president of Gestev. “It was there before.”

The city doesn’t share the same view.

Dinu Bumbaru of Heritage Montreal said that downhill skiing would reduce accessibility to the summit, which has been a work in progress for the past decade.

“It’s been taking a lot of time to arrange an agreement between the university, the city, and the cemetery,” he said. “So that this can be turned more into a ‘strollable’ park than a sports venue.”

Some summit frequenters agree.

“To me, it just seems absurd,” said Suzanne Miller. “This seems to be an opposition of what is already in motion, which is conservation towards preserving, planting, protecting biodiversity.”

Others are excited by the prospect.

“I think some space can be preserved and some space can be used for skiing and walking,” said Jeanne Morin. “I think that’s a great idea to do it here.”

The city met with the company, but has yet to decide on their pitch.

Gestev said that the mountain’s dimensions fit the International Ski Federation’s requirements, and that the summit could host its first World Cup event in 2020.