

Kelsey Patterson, The Canadian Press





Evan Bush made six saves, including one from the penalty spot, as the Montreal Impact came from behind to defeat the Vancouver Whitecaps 2-1 on a rainy Wednesday night at Saputo Stadium.

Maximiliano Urruti and Doneil Henry, with an own goal, scored as Montreal (11-14-4) snapped a four-game winless skid in MLS and jumped back into seventh place in the Eastern Conference.

Yordy Reyna scored and missed a penalty for the last-place Whitecaps (6-14-9), who are all but eliminated from playoff contention with the loss. Maxime Crepeau, the former Impact academy product, made eight saves against his old club.

Both Vancouver and Montreal have five games remaining in the regular season.

It was the first homecoming for the 25-year-old Crepeau, from Greenfield Park, Que., but it was the veteran Bush who made the difference at the other end of the pitch.

With Vancouver already leading 1-0 on Reyna's 17th-minute opener, the visitors were awarded a penalty shot when Samuel Piette tackled Michaell Chirinos in the box in the 21st minute.