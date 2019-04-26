

CTV Montreal





Rising water levels in Rigaud and Laval have prompted officials in both areas to tell people to evacuate their homes.

The fire chief in Rigaud, Daniel Boyer, said Friday that the current forecast calls for water on Sunday to be higher than they were in 2017, primarily due to rainfall and rapid snowmelt up north.

Environment Canada said areas west and north of Rigaud could see up to 60 mm of rain fall on Friday and Saturday, which would translate into a rise in the rivers and streams on Sunday and Monday.

Boyer said more than 100 families were still in homes that were on flooded properties, while many roads in Rigaud were washed out.

He said that people would not be forced out of their homes, but that if they needed help, they would be on their own.

"We're not just evacuating a building, we're evacuating an entire region so it's not possible to just shut tight that particular area," said Boyer.

He said that in 2017 many people came back to their homes after an evacuation order, and Boyer said officials were not going to play "cat and mice" again.

Sureté du Quebec officer Dan Thibaudeau said many people were expecting they could sit tight and hold out.

"They've been through worse, they can weather it. Right now maybe they're not as affected, they're pumping out, but they don't see what's coming down and the levels are pretty alarming," said Thibaudeau.

Meanwhile rising water along the edges of Lake of Two Mountains prompted the building of dikes near the Ile aux Tourtes bridge.

Traffic along Highway 40 is slowing down because in some points water is getting onto the highway, but the dike should stop that.

Laval evacuation

On Friday the city of Laval issued an evacuation order for many people living along the northern edge of the city.

The map of affected areas is located online.