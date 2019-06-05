Featured Video
Evacuation order lifted for Rigaud six weeks after flooding
A woman is evacuated from her home by Surete du Quebec police officers in the town of Rigaud, Que., west of Montreal, Monday, May 8, 2017, following flooding in the region. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
Staff, CTV Montreal
Published Wednesday, June 5, 2019 2:41PM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, June 5, 2019 2:42PM EDT
An evacuation order for waterfront residents in Rigaud has finally been lifted.
The mandatory evacuation order was put into place six weeks ago, and as many as 10,000 people in the town had to leave their homes at the height of the flooding.
Residents of about 100 in the flood zone are still living in temporary shelters.
