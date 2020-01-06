MONTREAL -- Eugenie Bouchard of Westmount kicked off 2020 with a 7-5, 7-5 win over Kirsten Flipkens of Belgium at the ASB Classic in Auckland, New Zealand on Monday.

It was Bouchard's first victory above a 125K event (the lowest level on the WTA Tour) since last February in Dubai.

Bouchard saved two of three break points and capitilized on three of six break-point opportunities against the world No. 72.

With her win against Flipkens, Bouchard - who entered the year ranked 262nd by the Women's Tennis Association - moves on to the round of 16 to face Caroline Garcia of France, who is ranked 46th in the world by the WTA.

Last month, Bouchard was granted a wild-card spot in the tournament, in which she reached the quarterfinals last year, one of her best results of 2019.

The 25-year-old announced this weekend that she won't be taking part in the doubles side of the tournament, which she won last year with partner Sofia Kenin of the United States.

Bouchard has experienced a big drop in the rankings since reaching No. 5 in 2014.

