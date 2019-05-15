

Environmentalists are calling on Ottawa to protect the Gulf of St. Lawrence from oil drilling and seismic blasting.

The gulf is home to the endangered North Atlantic Right Whale -- about half of the remaining 400 of them are believed to be in this body of water.

The Sierra Club of Canada launched a short film called ‘The Vanishing Call of the Right Whale’ featuring actor Ethan Hawke in an effort to garner more support for marine life in the gulf.

"People may have heard about seismic blasting before but I think this film, I think will reach them in a different way - and I hope we will see a different result than we have in the past,” said Gretchen Fitzgerald, national program director of the Sierra Club of Canada.

There have been 18 whale deaths since 2017, prompting Ottawa to implement a number of protection measures, including closing fishing areas in the Gulf of St. Lawrence, reducing speed limits for vessels and increasing surveillance of the area to look out for the whales.



