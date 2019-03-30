

The Canadian Press





Quebec provincial police say a woman suffered serious injuries after she was attacked by three large dogs while walking in the Estrie region on Friday evening.

The incident happened at about 6:15 p.m. when the animals ran out of a home and attacked the woman as she walked along a road in Potton, some 140 kilometres southeast of Montreal.

The woman was taken to hospital with serious wounds but police say her health has since stabilized and her life is not in danger.

Sgt. Claude Denis says the animals have been placed in quarantine and will be evaluated by the SPCA in the coming days.

He says it's too soon to know if the owner will face criminal charges.