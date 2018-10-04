

The Canadian Press





Quebec provincial police arrested an Eastern Townships for allegedly engaging in a variety of crimes related to child pornography.

Normand Brouillard, a 69-year-old resident of Estrie, was arrested on Oct. 2 by investigators from a unit specializing in the sexual exploitation of children on the Internet.

The man appeared at the Sherbrooke courthouse to face charges of accessing, possessing and distributing child pornography.

Police have confiscated Brouillard’s computer equipment during a search of his home.