

CTV Montreal





Montreal doctors say the flu season is peaking in Montreal and could last for a few more weeks, leading to overflowing emergency rooms.

The Montreal Children's Hospital ER currently has 284 patients, up from the average of 200. ERs in Montreal are at an average of 117 per cent capacity, with Verdun Hospital currently the most crowded at 181 per cent capacity.

Many of those ER patients have flu-like symptoms, including a range of respiratory illnesses.

Doctors are warning parents not to take their children to the ER unless it’s necessary, as being there with other sick patients could make them more vulnerable.

They say the symptoms of bad cold or persistent infection usually include a fever, coughing, vomiting and runny nose, and advise parents to give their children Tylenol or Motrin and lots of hydration - the temperature should drop but it may stick around for a few days.

Parents who are still concerned can speak to a nurse over the phone by calling 8-1-1, or visit a walk-in or super clinic.

Montreal Children’s Hospital emergentologist Dominic Chalut says a key threshold for bringing a sick child to an ER is how long he or she has been sick.

“Look at the general condition of your child. If you're very concerned, you bring him in, we'll assess him and we'll see if there's anything serious. Otherwise you can probably stay at home and just observe him a bit more, but if the symptoms of a fever persist more than three to five days, the child should be seen,” said Chalut.

According to Quebec Institute of Public Health, there were about 2,200 flu cases in the week ending Jan. 20.