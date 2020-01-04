MONTREAL -- Emergency rooms are overflowing in several hospitals across Quebec as the holidays come to a close.

The stretcher occupancy rates are exceeding their capacity in most administrative regions. The situation is particularly critical on Montreal's North and South Shore areas.

According to the data available on the Health Index portal at the start of the day on Saturday, the stretcher occupancy rate reached 164 per cent in Montérégie, 151 per cent in the Laurentians and 188 per cent in Lanaudière.

In Laval, the Cité-de-la-Santé Hospital had a rate of 157 per cent.

In Montreal, the average was around 126 per cent, with a total of 47 patients waiting on a stretcher for more than 48 hours across the metropolis. Among the highest occupancy rates are those at the Jewish General Hospital at 191 per cent; Lakeshore General Hospital in Pointe-Claire, 197 per cent; and the Douglas Mental Health University Institute, at 250%.

In Quebec City, the worst occupancy rates varied from 113 to 171 per cent at the Hôtel-Dieu de Québec, Hôpital du Saint-Sacrement, Hôpital Saint -François-d'Assise, Laval University Hospital Center, Sainte-Anne-de-Beaupré Hospital and the L'Enfant-Jésus Hospital.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 4, 2020.