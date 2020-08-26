MONTREAL -- Some residents of NDG were surprised to discover anti-mask propaganda tucked onto their cars' windshields this week.

A photo posted to the "NDG Living" Facebook group on Tuesday included a photo of a bilingual flyer which falsely warned that wearing a mask could be dangerous.

Health Canada, the World Health Organization and the American Centre for Disease Prevention and Control have all recommended wearing a mask in public places to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Since July, wearing a mask in indoor public spaces has been mandatory across Quebec.

Cote-des-Neiges-NDG Mayor Sue Montgomery said she learned about the flyers via the Facebook group. She said she didn't know who printed and distributed them.

It's “unfortunate that someone, or some people, are spreading this kind of information that could possibly be dangerous to people's health," she said.

The mayor said that while she understands that some residents may be weary of the restrictions that have been put in place in the pandemic, she's been heartened to see most people following the mask regulations without complaint.

“All these orders come from the province's public health. Just from what I've seen being out and about, most people are respecting the rules," she said.

"Every store, every restaurant has gone to great lengths to make sure people wear their mask. I think there has been a lot of compliance and people really want to keep the spread in check.”