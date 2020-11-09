MONTREAL -- As the trial of Eric Salvail resumes in Montreal, the Crown is set to call additional witnesses to attack the former Quebec media personality’s credibility.

Salvail is charged with sexual assault, harassment and forcible confinement against complainant Donald Duguay. The accused testified in his own defence, and denied outright all the allegations against him.

He also said he had a good reputation and that he was not the type of person to commit the alleged offences. Those comments opened the door to the Crown to attack these claims.

It is believed that the new witnesses will claim to have also repeatedly dealt with sexual touching, exhibitionism or comments of a sexual nature by Salvail.



-This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 9, 2020.