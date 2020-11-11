MONTREAL -- The charges against Eric Salvail are absolutely unfounded, his lawyer said Wednesday, adding that the complainant is capable of lying, spreading falsehoods and even perjury.

"His testimony is not credible and cannot be accepted," said defense lawyer Michel Massicotte, pleading on behalf of Salvail on Wednesday.

Salvail, 51, is accused of sexual assault, forcible confinement and harassment against Donald Duguay, a former colleague, in 1993.

The evidence was declared closed on Monday, after hearing from three new witnesses, who filed their statements with the police. The first part of the trial took place over the winter at the Montreal courthouse.

Salvail was accused sexually assaulting Duguay, a work colleague, in a Radio-Canada bathroom -- after several months of advances, harassment, sexual comments and inappropriate touching in the workplace.

Duguay filed a complaint against the ex-host in 2017 and asked to be identified publicly.

Salvail testified at his trial and outright denied all the allegations.

Crown prosecutor Amélie Rivard is scheduled to plead Thursday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 11, 2020.