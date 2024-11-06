MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Eric Girard to present economic update on Nov. 21

    Quebec Finance Minister Eric Girard. (LA PRESSE CANADIENNE/Jacques Boissinot) Quebec Finance Minister Eric Girard. (LA PRESSE CANADIENNE/Jacques Boissinot)
    Share

    Quebec Finance Minister Eric Girard is slated to present an economic update on Nov. 21.

    More details to come.

    Montreal Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News