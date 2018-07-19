

CTV Montreal





The owner of a construction company was badly hurt when he tried to stop thieves from stealing equipment.

Around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday the owner of a construction company in Ormstown, about 45 km south of Montreal, was notified that two men had entered a worksite and were taking equipment.

The 55-year-old man went to the site and confronted the thieves, then climbed into the back of a truck and began grabbing his equipment and throwing it to the ground.

At that point the two thieves sped off and the company owner fell out and was badly injured. He was later taken to hospital in serious condition but is expected to survive.

Police quickly spotted the thieves and gave chase until the drivers lost control of the truck and crashed. The thieves then took off on foot but did not get far before being arrested by police, then taken to hospital to be treated for injuries.

Officers questioned a 22-year-old man overnight, but the 32-year-old suspect is not yet able to talk to police.

The Sureté du Quebec said it is likely the two men will face charges of dangerous driving and theft.