Equipment failures leaves 35,000 without power in southern Quebec

Tens of thousands of Hydro-Quebec customers were without power early Wednesday morning.

At 6:45 a.m., 19 outages were affecting around 35,000 customers west of Montreal in areas like Hudson, Saint-Lazare, Vaudreuil-Dorion, Vaudreuil-sur-le-Lac and Point-des-Cascades.

But electricity appears to have been largely restored since then, with just 4,000 or so households in this region remaining powerless by 7:15.

Meanwhile, six smaller outages plunged roughly 1,000 customers into darkness on the Island of Montreal.

Hydro-Quebec could not be immediately reached Wednesday morning but the utility's website indicates equipment failure is to blame.

Rainy and even stormy conditions hit parts of southern Quebec overnight and are expected to continue into the day.