EpiPen to treat life-threatening allergic reaction in short supply
This Oct. 10, 2013, file photo, shows an EpiPen epinephrine auto-injector, a Mylan product, in Hendersonville, Texas. (Mark Zaleski, File/AP Photo)
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, January 18, 2018 8:16PM EST
The Canadian distributor of the EpiPen says there is a shortage of one size of the emergency treatment for people at risk of life-threatening allergic reactions.
Pfizer Canada says there is a shortage of the 0.3-milligram form of the EpiPen because of a manufacturing disruption. The 0.15-mg EpiPen Jr product for young children is not affected.
The company anticipates the shortfall in supply will be resolved by March 2.
It says additional limited inventory will be available at the beginning of February, but will be carefully managed.
EpiPens expire on the last day of the month indicated on the product packaging. But Health Canada advises anyone having an anaphylactic reaction to use their expired product and immediately call 911.
Pfizer is asking pharmacists to keep the supply interruption in mind when filling prescriptions, as there are currently no alternative auto-injectors available on the Canadian market.
Latest Montreal News
- Trudeau fields questions in Quebec City as town hall tour continues
- EpiPen to treat life-threatening allergic reaction in short supply
- Crown appeals verdict in case of Montreal woman acquitted in alleged terror case
- Federal government looks to lease icebreakers from Davie shipyard
- Worker rescued after falling into retaining structure on new Champlain Bridge