MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Environmental group files injunction to stop work at Northvolt battery project in Quebec

    Quebec Premier Francois Legault attends an announcement that Northvolt Batteries North America will build a new electric vehicle battery manufacturing plant near Montreal, Thursday, Sept. 28, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi Quebec Premier Francois Legault attends an announcement that Northvolt Batteries North America will build a new electric vehicle battery manufacturing plant near Montreal, Thursday, Sept. 28, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi
    Share

    The Centre québécois du droit de l'environnement (CQDE) and three citizens filed an injunction with the Superior Court on Thursday demanding the immediate suspension of work on the Northvolt battery factory project in the Montérégie region.

    Tree-cutting began earlier this week on the site of the future plant in McMasterville and Saint-Basile-le-Grand after the Ministry of the Environment authorized construction last week.

    In a press release issued on Thursday, CQDE called for "the suspension of this disturbing work" on biodiversity.

    According to the release, an appeal hearing is scheduled for Friday morning at the Montreal courthouse.

    CQDE's legal experts point out that, a few months ago, "the destruction of wetlands in the same location had been refused" as part of another project and that "the Ministry's experts" referred at the time to "the importance of these environments for the region and for biodiversity."

    In CQDE's view, there appeared to be a double standard.

    "As the situation requires an urgent response to protect the environment, we are now turning to the courts. We regret having to go this far, but the ongoing destruction, without adequate response to public concerns, compels us to act quickly", says CQDE lawyer Marc Bishai.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Jan. 18, 2024. 

    Montreal Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Dominican authorities arrest U.S. rapper on domestic violence charges

    Authorities in the Dominican Republic have arrested U.S. rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine, who is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday on charges of domestic violence. The rapper, whose real name is Daniel Hernandez, is being held at a jail in the capital of Santo Domingo, where he was arrested Wednesday, officials said.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Atlantic

    London

    Northern Ontario

    Calgary

    Kitchener

    Vancouver

    Edmonton

    Windsor

    Regina

    Ottawa

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News