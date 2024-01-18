Environmental group files injunction to stop work at Northvolt battery project in Quebec

The Centre québécois du droit de l'environnement (CQDE) and three citizens filed an injunction with the Superior Court on Thursday demanding the immediate suspension of work on the Northvolt battery factory project in the Montérégie region.

Tree-cutting began earlier this week on the site of the future plant in McMasterville and Saint-Basile-le-Grand after the Ministry of the Environment authorized construction last week.

In a press release issued on Thursday, CQDE called for "the suspension of this disturbing work" on biodiversity.

According to the release, an appeal hearing is scheduled for Friday morning at the Montreal courthouse.

CQDE's legal experts point out that, a few months ago, "the destruction of wetlands in the same location had been refused" as part of another project and that "the Ministry's experts" referred at the time to "the importance of these environments for the region and for biodiversity."

In CQDE's view, there appeared to be a double standard.

"As the situation requires an urgent response to protect the environment, we are now turning to the courts. We regret having to go this far, but the ongoing destruction, without adequate response to public concerns, compels us to act quickly", says CQDE lawyer Marc Bishai.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Jan. 18, 2024.