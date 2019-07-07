

CTV Montreal





A week after Verdun Beach was closed due to water safety concerns, a non-profit group is calling on the Quebec government to modernize how it tests water quality.

Foundation Rivieres say they've written a letter to Quebec Environment Minister Benoit Charette, asking him to upgrade the province's Environnement-Plage program.

The groups says that the program, which monitors bacteria levels in the water, is currently voluntary and takes days to get results which should take only minutes with modern technology.

In its short lifetime since opening just over two weeks ago, Verdun Beach has already seen one precautionary closure after fears that heavy rainfall would push overflow from sewers into the water.

Verdu city councillor Sterling Downey says that while water quality is a top priority for the borough, closures are to be expected.

"All of the inconveniences of the city end up washing and affecting the quality of the water if we're not careful," Downey told CTV Montreal. "It's not like this is river up in the country and there's very little human intervention around it."

Downey says that testing is done on site at Verdun Beach, before being entered into a database that’s available to the public.

With files from Matt Grillo