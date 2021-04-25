MONTREAL -- For years, Montreal-West and Cote-St-Luc's Meadowbrook Golf Course has lived on borrowed time, as developers fight the city for permission to build on it.

While its future as a green space seems secure for now, a stretch of river on the property with historical signifiance is under threat.

Before Europeans came to Montreal in the 16th century, dozens of brooks and rivers crisscrossed the island. Among them was the St-Pierre River, which flowed from Mount Royal to Old Montreal, through what would later become Outremont, Cote-St-Luc, Hampstead, Montreal West and Lachine

“It was instrumental in the history of Montreal," said advocate and history buff Louise Legault. “Under the French regime, the lots were aligned along rivers, (including the) St-Pierre River, you can see that.”

Over the centuries, industrialization kicked in. Tanneries, mills, farms, and slaughterhouses dotted the landscape and the river became an open sewer. Later development and residential subdivisions forced the deviation of rivers like the St-Pierre. Most are now buried underground as part of the city’s water and sewer system

The only visible stretch remaining of the St-Pierre is barely 200 meters long and crosses the Meadowbrook Golf Course.

Advocates successfully stopped the golf course from being developed following decades of efforts and the Coderre administration banned any housing development. Now, some have turned their attention to this small stretch of the St-Pierre River.

“It's also part of an ecological system, the land here was probably very marshy," said Legault. “The river offers proper drainage. In the spring we have geese and ducks that stop on their migration here.”

The brook is nestled between tiny Toe-Blake Park in Montreal-West and the railroad tracks, but it's also part of a long-standing dispute between land-developers, and the city, which wants to keep Meadowbrook green.

To complicate matters, a bad sewer connection polluted the former river for years.

The owners of Meadowbrook took the city to court to stop it from dumping raw sewage in it. It worked, but at the same time, it left the remnants of that river almost completely dry, as the courts also ordered the city not to use the brook for its storm sewage.

As a result, the city will be forced to build a water line connecting its storm sewage from the Toe-Blake Park to the other side of the golf course.

Friends of Meadowbrook, wanting to keep this piece of history flowing, say there is still a chance to save this river if the province intervenes.