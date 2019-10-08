MONTREAL -- Police closed the Jacques-Cartier Bridge in both directions during the height of rush hour Tuesday morning after environmental activists climbed the bridge structure.

Three protesters from a group that calls itself Extinction Rebellion Quebec climbed up the Montreal side of the bridge around 6 a.m. and unfurled a banner calling for urgent action in response to climate change.

Police gradually had to block off lanes on the bridge before shutting it completely about 90 minutes after the protest began.

A specialized Montreal fire department unit climbed the structure to ensure the protesters' safety and convince them to come down.

Provincial police say the three people -- one woman and two men -- were arrested and will meet with investigators.

In a statement, the group said its aim is to press governments to accept the climate crisis and make policy in line with existing scientific data.

The protest caused massive traffic snarls, as the span is a major link between Montreal and its suburbs on the South Shore. Traffic was restored just after 8:30 a.m.

On Monday, Extinction Rebellion members blocked bridges in Halifax, Toronto, Edmonton and Vancouver as part of a global effort to lobby for more urgent action against climate change.

Founded in Britain last year, Extinction Rebellion, also known as XR, now has chapters in some 50 countries. The group said the protests Monday were taking place in 60 cities worldwide.Both directions of the bridge were re-opened around 8:30 a.m.

Extinction Rebellion Quebec says it has more actions planned in Montreal on Tuesday.

