Environmental activists climb Olympic tower
Greenpeace activists unfurled a banner reading "Don't dirty our money" after climbing the Olympic stadium on July 19, 2018
CTV Montreal
Published Thursday, July 19, 2018 9:56AM EDT
Activists from Greenpeace climbed Montreal's Olympic tower Thursday morning to show their opposition to the Trans Mountain pipeline.
Earlier this year the federal government agreed to buy the pipeline for $4.5 billion so that oil from Alberta can be transported to the pacific coast and sent to refineries.
The activists began climbing the tower around 7 a.m. and after an hour and a half unfurled a banner reading "Stop pipelines. Don't dirty our money."
Montreal police observed the climbers from the ground and said all three would be arrested for mischief once they descended.
During the protest police prevented people from getting close to the stadium, and the funicular which runs up the tower was halted.
