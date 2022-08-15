Environment minister to outline new arsenic emission cap in Rouyn-Noranda

Environment Minister Benoit Charette is in Rouyn-Noranda on Monday where he is expected to outline the key environmental requirements the government is proposing to impose on the Horne smelter.

Minister Charette will address the media at 1:30 p.m. and is expected to indicate the smelter's new arsenic emission cap as part of the renewal of the ministerial authorization.

Last week, the public health director Dr. Luc Boileau proposed that arsenic emissions should not exceed 15 nanograms per cubic meter (ng/m3).

According to Dr. Boileau, this threshold is "highly protective of the health of unborn babies and young children" and reduces the risk of the general population developing lung cancer.

Currently, an agreement with the government allows emissions from the smelter to reach an annual average of 100 ng/m3, 33 times higher than the Quebec standard of 3 ng/m3.

A few weeks ago, a report by the Institut national de santé publique du Québec (INSPQ) revealed that over a 70-year period, between one and 14 more Rouyn-Noranda citizens would develop cancer if Glencore did not reduce the concentration of arsenic in the air produced by the Horne smelter.

With the new arsenic threshold proposed last Wednesday by public health, the risk of cancer would be "three cases per 100,000 inhabitants over 70 years" if the standards for nickel and cadmium emissions are respected. According to the INSPQ, the "unacceptable risk" corresponds to "10 cases per 100,000 inhabitants."

Since there are approximately 40,000 inhabitants in Rouyn-Noranda, three cancers per 100,000 inhabitants represents 1.2 cancers over a 70-year exposure period.

