Environment Canada warns of coastal flooding risk in Quebec City

Water levels are being monitored Thursday morning in the Quebec City area after Environment Canada issued another storm surge warning for several areas.

Environment Canada warns that higher than normal water levels will be observed between 7:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. as large waves could form near the coast.

The storm surge warning affects the Bellechasse, Côte-de-Beaupré--L'Île d'Orléans, Lévis and Quebec City areas.

These warnings are issued when water levels present a risk for coastal areas, creating potential high tides that could cause overflowing for several days.

Tuesday, the Saint Lawrence River overflowed its banks in Vieux Quebec, forcing Quebec City police (SPVQ) officers to divert traffic on Dalhousie Street, in the Place Royale area.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on May 19, 2022.