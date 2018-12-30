Featured Video
Environment Canada says Montrealers can expect baptism by snow for New Year's Day
Snow on Clark St. in Mile End (photo: Amy Luft / CTV Montreal)
CTV Montreal
Published Sunday, December 30, 2018 12:25PM EST
A snowstorm, possibly accompanied by freezing rain, is expected to hit southwestern and central Quebec in time for New Year's celebrations.
Two low pressure systems, one from Western Canada and the other from the southern United States, are expected to meet over the Great Lakes, before heading to Quebec on Monday night.
Most regions could receive between 10 to 15 centimeters. Freezing rain could also fall in the southern reaches of the province, as well as in Montreal and Gatineau.
Travel for the New Year festivities might be complicated, so authorites are warning drivers to be cautious on the roads.
