MONTREAL -- Environment Canada on Wednesday issued a severe thunderstorm watch for the Montreal area.

The agency issued the watch for the Montreal Island, Laval, Chateauguay-La Prairie and Longueuil-Varennes areas.

Environment Canada says weather conditions "are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms that may be capable of producing strong wind gusts, large hail and heavy rain" on Wednesday afternoon and evening.

The agency warns that sudden and heavy downpours could cause flash flooding and pooling of water on roads and highways.