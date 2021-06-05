MONTREAL -- A storm is brewing in the Greater Montreal Area on Saturday.

Environment Canada issued a severe thunderstorm watch Montreal, Laval and the South Shore on Saturday.

"Today, conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms capable of producing strong wind gusts, large hail and heavy rain," reads the warning from Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC).

"Remember, severe thunderstorms can produce tornadoes," the warning continues.

ECCC said that boating and other water-related activities can be unsafe due to sudden gusts of wind, and if threatening weather approaches to "take cover immediately."

"Lightning kills and injures Canadians every year. Remember, when thunder roars, go indoors!" the warning reads.

ECCC says to expect large hail, damaging winds and torrential rainfalls.

The storms are forecast to clear overnight with calls for sunny skies on Sunday.