Environment Canada issues pollution advisory as Montreal heritage building burns
Environment Canada is advising residents in Montreal to take caution on Friday as a major fire at heritage building downtown has caused pollution levels to rise.
A special air quality statement is in effect for the entire Island of Montreal noting that "pollution levels are above normal and expected to persist until midday."
"Individuals may experience symptoms such as increased coughing, throat irritation, headaches or shortness of breath. Children, seniors, and those with cardiovascular or lung disease, such as asthma, are especially at risk," Environment and Climate Change Canada said in its statement.
"People with lung diseases, such as asthma and COPD, can be particularly sensitive to air pollution. They will generally experience more serious health effects at lower levels."
Environment Canada advises those on medication to pay particular attention to symptoms.
Firefighters were still fighting the blaze at the former Monastère du Bon-Pasteur Friday morning. The building in the Ville-Marie borough was built in 1846 at the corner of Sherbrooke and de Bullion Streets.
Twenty-seven people were taken in by the Red Cross and a man in his 80s was hospitalized.
Montreal temperatures are expected to hit 21 degrees Celsius on Friday and drop to 12 overnight.
'It breaks my heart': Celine Dion cancels 'Courage World Tour' concerts
Canadian singer Celine Dion has cancelled all of her concerts scheduled through to early spring 2024 due to an ongoing medical condition.
Feds warned about risks of delaying 24 Sussex decision almost a year before it closed
Almost a year before the closure of 24 Sussex Drive due to disrepair and an infestation of rodents, the chairman of the National Capital Commission's board of directors warned that further delaying a cabinet decision on the fate of the residence would put the whole structure at risk.
opinion | Naheed Nenshi: If you're hyper-partisan, you may not want to read this column
Former Calgary mayor Naheed Nenshi explains in an opinion column for CTVNews.ca why he's lending his vote to Rachel Notley and the NDP this time.
More Canadians are experiencing allergies due to climate change, experts say
Allergies in both children and adults have definitely been on the rise over the last several years, much of the rise in allergies and asthma 'can be directly linked to climate change,' experts say.
Ont. university will waive tuition fees for students from First Nations whose traditional territory it's on
The University of Waterloo has announced it will offer free tuition to students from two First Nations whose traditional territory covers the land where the university is located.
Vancouver mayor 'incredibly disappointed' in port authority's decision to cancel Canada Day fireworks
Prior to the pandemic, tens of thousands would gather for fireworks over the Burrard Inlet on July 1. Now, the Vancouver Fraser Port Authority says the fireworks will not return anytime soon.
Passenger opens exit door during airplane flight in South Korea; 12 people injured slightly
A passenger opened an emergency exit door during a plane flight in South Korea on Friday, causing air to blast inside the cabin and slightly injure 12 people, officials said. The plane landed safely.
