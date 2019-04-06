

CTV Montreal





Environment Canada has issued a freezing rain warning for the following areas around Montreal:

Châteauguay - La Prairie area

Laval area

Longueuil - Varennes area

Montréal Island area

The rain is expected for Sunday night and into Monday morning.

Between five and 15 milimetres of frozen rain is anticipated.

Highways, roads, and sidewalks are expected to be slippery.