Environment Canada issues freezing rain warning for Sunday night
CTV Montreal
Published Saturday, April 6, 2019 6:42PM EDT
Environment Canada has issued a freezing rain warning for the following areas around Montreal:
- Châteauguay - La Prairie area
- Laval area
- Longueuil - Varennes area
- Montréal Island area
The rain is expected for Sunday night and into Monday morning.
Between five and 15 milimetres of frozen rain is anticipated.
Highways, roads, and sidewalks are expected to be slippery.
