

Cosmo Santamaria, CTV Montreal





The brutal storm that hit southern Quebec Thursday evening knocked out power to tens of thousands and may have triggered a tornado.

A small but intense storm rolled through Saint-Roch-de-l'Achigan, about 50 km north of Montreal, knocking down trees, rooftop and power lines on the roads.

Environment Canada is investigating if a tornado hit a campground in the town, forcing residents to run for shelter as the storm blew away two trailers and tore down trees at Camping Horizon.

"Right now we're just in the summer times so it was quite warm, very humid yesterday. Good conditions to create a tornado," said Environment Canada meteorologist Simon Legault.

"It's only around here that we seem to have this kind of damage but other places in the province, in Quebec, we had power outages and damage by the wind but not that kind of intensity."

Police said one man was hurt on the campground but his injuries are not life-threatening.

The storm also hit a pig breeding farm and about 1,900 pigs are on the loose.

The storm caused thousands of people to lose power in the area, and tens of thousands more throughout the province.

City crews, firefighters and Hydro Quebec were called to cleaned up the roads overnight.