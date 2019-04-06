

CTV Montreal





Environment Canada has issued a freezing rain warning for the following areas around Montreal:

Châteauguay - La Prairie area

Laval area

Longueuil - Varennes area

Montréal Island area

The rain began on Sunday night and is forecasted to continue through Monday.

Environment Canada has a freezing rain warning for Montreal. Per EC, "between 5 and 15 millimetres of ice accretion" are expected Sunday overnight into Monday. @CTVMontreal — Julian McKenzie (@jkamckenzie) April 6, 2019

Between five and 15 milimetres of freezing rain is anticipated.

Highways, roads, and sidewalks are expected to be slippery.