Environment Canada has issued a freezing rain warning for the following areas around Montreal:

  • Châteauguay - La Prairie area
  • Laval area
  • Longueuil - Varennes area
  • Montréal Island area

The rain began on Sunday night and is forecasted to continue through Monday.

Between five and 15 milimetres of freezing rain is anticipated.

Highways, roads, and sidewalks are expected to be slippery.