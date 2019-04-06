Featured Video
Environment Canada freezing rain warning in effect
CTV Montreal
Published Saturday, April 6, 2019 6:42PM EDT
Last Updated Monday, April 8, 2019 6:42AM EDT
Environment Canada has issued a freezing rain warning for the following areas around Montreal:
- Châteauguay - La Prairie area
- Laval area
- Longueuil - Varennes area
- Montréal Island area
The rain began on Sunday night and is forecasted to continue through Monday.
Between five and 15 milimetres of freezing rain is anticipated.
Highways, roads, and sidewalks are expected to be slippery.
