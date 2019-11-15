MONTREAL -- Environment Canada has dropped a snow squall watch for the Montreal area.

Earlier on Friday, the agency warned of very intense flurries that could reduce visibility on the roads to almost zero.

Watch out if you're on the road today!#Snowsquall #Watches & #Warnings are in effect and could reduce visibility to near-zero very quickly.@CTVMontreal pic.twitter.com/vHu7hOwNdn — Lori Graham (@LGrahamCTV) November 15, 2019

In addition to the snow squalls, it's going to get chilly Friday night – and stay that way throughout the weekend.

The temperature is plummeting throughout the day, reaching a low of -12 degrees Celsius, but it will feel more like -20C overnight.

The weekend will be sunny, but cold. There's a high of -6C on Saturday and -5C on Sunday, but Saturday morning will see a wind chill of -20 in the morning and -12 in the afternoon.



