

CTV Montreal





Another prominent businessman has expressed interest in buying the Montreal Alouettes.

Vincenzo Guzzo, the entrepreneur behind the Cinema Guzzo movie theatre chain who has also been involved in businesses in the hospitality, food and construction industries, is interested in making a bid for the team, according to TSN 690 radio host Tony Marinaro.

Marinaro took to Twitter on Wednesday to say he had spoken with Guzzo and was told the businessman was working with two partners. Guzzo would own 50 per cent of the team, with the other two each owning 25 per cent.

According to Marinaro, Guzzo promise montreal alouettes d to hire Quebecers as general manager and coach and would change the name from the Montreal Alouettes to the Quebec Alouettes.

Guzzo, who has appeared as one of the investors on Dragon’s Den, appeared to confirm the report on his own Twitter account, retweeting several supportive messages.

In April, Montreal businessman Clifford Starke expressed interest in buying the team.