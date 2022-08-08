Entrance from Cavendish to Trans-Canada Highway to close on Tuesday
Those looking to get onto the Trans-Canada Highway (A-40) from Cavendish Blvd. will have to find another route as of Tuesday.
The entrance ramps from Cavendish and the Highway 40 service roads to Cavendish will close from Tuesday until Aug. 19, as the city works to modify and add underground conduits on the Highway 40 service roads.
Signage will be in place to detour traffic.
All work may be postponed or cancelled due to weather, and for update information on all road closures, visit the Quebec511.info page.
Montreal Top Stories
-
BREAKING
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Environment Canada extends heat warnings for several provinces across the country
Environment Canada has extended heat warnings in a number of provinces, as unseasonably hot conditions continue across the country.
Forest fire has been burning for close to two weeks in central Newfoundland
A state of emergency remains in place for central Newfoundland, as well as a provincewide outdoor fire ban, as a long-burning forest fire continues to grow.
Masks will not be mandatory in Ontario schools next semester
Students in Ontario schools will not be required to wear masks come the fall semester, the Ministry of Education confirmed Monday.
China extends threatening military exercises around Taiwan
China said Monday it was extending threatening military exercises surrounding Taiwan that have disrupted shipping and air traffic and substantially raised concerns about the potential for conflict in a region crucial to global trade.
What you need to know about getting COVID-19 antiviral medication Paxlovid in Canada
Pfizer’s antiviral medication Paxlovid is designed to reduce the risk of hospitalizations in patients with COVID-19. It’s approved for use in Canada, but the rules about who can prescribe and dispense it vary by province.
Occupancy exceeded: Banff, Alta., home possessed more than 40 beds
Alberta Health Services has issued an enforcement order against a Banff home after an inspection discovered that as many as 42 people were staying inside the property, saying the maximum number of occupants of the facility 'was exceeded.'
More human remains discovered as drought dries Lake Mead
More human remains have been found at drought-stricken Lake Mead National Recreation Area east of Las Vegas, authorities said Sunday.
How to get into the housing market if you're gen Z or millennial
For millennial and gen Z Canadians, owning a home in this real estate market might seem like a pipe dream. In an exclusive column for CTVNews,ca personal finance contributor Christopher Liew offers some strategies to consider if you can’t afford the housing market yet.
Multiple people in hospital, suspect shot after machete attack on Vancouver's Granville Street
Five people, including a suspect, were taken to hospital with serious injuries after a violent incident that drew a massive police presence to downtown Vancouver's main entertainment district Saturday night.
Toronto
-
Housing correction could end up becoming 'one of the deepest of the past half a century,' RBC warns
A housing correction which has already led to four consecutive months of price declines in the previously overheated Greater Toronto Area market could end up becoming 'one of the deepest of the past half a century,' a new report from RBC warns.
-
Masks will not be mandatory in Ontario schools next semester
Students in Ontario schools will not be required to wear masks come the fall semester, the Ministry of Education confirmed Monday.
-
Suspect already in handcuffs stole Toronto police SUV with two dogs inside
A suspect already in handcuffs managed to overpower a Toronto police officer and steal their SUV, sending police on a wild early morning chase in the city’s midtown area on Monday.
Atlantic
-
Forest fire has been burning for close to two weeks in central Newfoundland
A state of emergency remains in place for central Newfoundland, as well as a provincewide outdoor fire ban, as a long-burning forest fire continues to grow.
-
Two people killed in motorcycle crash in Guysborough County
Two people have been killed in a motorcycle crash in Guysborough County. The RCMP and emergency crews responded to the single-vehicle crash on Highway 7 in Melrose, N.S., around 5 p.m. Sunday.
-
Motorcyclist seriously injured in Pictou County collision
A man is in hospital with serious injuries after a motorcycle and SUV collided in Pictou County Sunday night.
London
-
Police charge 22-year-old suspect after alleged sexual advances
Police have laid charges against a 22-year-old London man following a pair of alleged incidents last week.
-
Masks will not be mandatory in Ontario schools next semester
Students in Ontario schools will not be required to wear masks come the fall semester, the Ministry of Education confirmed Monday.
-
Driver escapes injury after dump truck flips on Highbury Ave.
Police say the driver of a dump truck is fortunate to have escaped injury following a crash on Highbury Avenue South, just north of Dingman Drive.
Northern Ontario
-
Highway 69-400 expected to be closed for hours due to crash
The Trans-Canada Highway is closed in both directions between Ba Sa Gim Road on Highway 69 in Shawanaga First Nation and the intersection of Highway 400 and 559 in Nobel on Monday morning following a crash, police say.
-
Lotto 6/49 jackpot ticket sold in Toronto, two $1M prizes in northern Ontario
Did you buy a Lotto 6/49 ticket in Ontario for the Aug. 6 draw? Lottery officials say five big prizes were won in these areas of the province.
-
Masks will not be mandatory in Ontario schools next semester
Students in Ontario schools will not be required to wear masks come the fall semester, the Ministry of Education confirmed Monday.
Calgary
-
2 homes in northeast Calgary damaged in fire
Calgary firefighters were called to a two-alarm fire in a northeast community on Sunday and officials say two homes were damaged.
-
Multiple people in hospital, suspect shot after machete attack on Vancouver's Granville Street
Five people, including a suspect, were taken to hospital with serious injuries after a violent incident that drew a massive police presence to downtown Vancouver's main entertainment district Saturday night.
-
Occupancy exceeded: Banff, Alta., home possessed more than 40 beds
Alberta Health Services has issued an enforcement order against a Banff home after an inspection discovered that as many as 42 people were staying inside the property, saying the maximum number of occupants of the facility 'was exceeded.'
Kitchener
-
Masks will not be mandatory in Ontario schools next semester
Students in Ontario schools will not be required to wear masks come the fall semester, the Ministry of Education confirmed Monday.
-
Motorcycle rider suffers life-altering injuries after crash between Kitchener and Guelph
A crash between a sedan and motorcycle, on a highway in between Guelph and Kitchener, has resulted in life-altering injuries.
-
Waterloo-Wellington remains under heat warning
Environment Canada has issued a heat warning for most of southwestern Ontario, including Waterloo-Wellington, with local temperatures expected to climb into the high twenties or low thirties.
Vancouver
-
Granville Street machete attacks: Vancouver mayor calls for reformed justice system
Vancouver's mayor is calling for justice system reforms after a series of attacks with what police said was a machete over the weekend.
-
2 dead after police chase involving allegedly stolen vehicle in Abbotsford
Two people are dead and B.C.'s police watchdog is investigating following a police pursuit that ended in a horrific crash.
-
B.C. company ordered to pay $35K over posts shared by social media influencers
A B.C. lithium mining company that paid for promotional posts to be shared by social media influencers has been fined by the province's financial markets regulator.
Edmonton
-
Province promises cash to relocate Athabasca University staff
Alberta’s Advanced Education minister says he is willing to help Athabasca University with whatever it wants – including money – to relocate 500 employees to the small town that's the school's namesake, but says the school has not stepped up.
-
Suspicious death in northeast Edmonton under investigation
Edmonton police are investigating after a woman died and a second person was injured following an incident in northeast Edmonton Saturday.
-
Masks will not be mandatory in Ontario schools next semester
Students in Ontario schools will not be required to wear masks come the fall semester, the Ministry of Education confirmed Monday.
Windsor
-
WECHU issues almost 8,000 suspension orders to Windsor-Essex high school students
The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit has issued 7,858 suspension orders to local high school students over incomplete immunization records.
-
Chatham-Kent woman charged with mischief after allegedly throwing brick into home
A 22-year-old Chatham-Kent woman has been charged by police after she allegedly threw a brick through a window early Sunday morning.
-
Masks will not be mandatory in Ontario schools next semester
Students in Ontario schools will not be required to wear masks come the fall semester, the Ministry of Education confirmed Monday.
Regina
-
Two-year-old child found safe in Regina, Amber Alert ends
A two-year-old child from Regina has been found safe, following an alleged abduction and Amber Alert.
-
Apple Maps to go forward with image collection of several Sask. communities
Sask. residents living in the province’s major centres may witness some surveying being done by Apple Maps in the coming weeks.
-
Air Canada denying passenger compensation claims for staff shortages, citing safety
Air Canada denied a customer complaint and instructed employees to classify flight cancellations caused by staff shortages as a "safety" problem, which would exclude travellers from compensation under federal regulations. That policy remains in place.
Ottawa
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | Chiarelli promises property tax freeze in first year if elected mayor of Ottawa
Bob Chiarelli is promising to freeze property taxes and fees in the first year of his mandate if elected mayor of Ottawa this fall, saying he believes efficiencies can be found in the city's multi-billion dollar budget to cover costs.
-
RAINFALL WARNING
RAINFALL WARNING | Ottawa could see additional 50 mm of rain by Monday night
A rainfall warning remains in effect for the city of Ottawa, with Environment Canada warning the capital could see an additional 50 mm of rain by Monday night.
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | Bus trip cancellations expected to continue this week, OC Transpo warns
OC Transpo is advising customers to prepare for more bus trip cancellations today and this week, as the transit service deals with a staffing shortage caused by summer vacations and sick leave absences.
Saskatoon
-
'We're overwhelmed': Thousands attend Saskatoon Filipino Music and Food Fest
When Chris Rod and other fellow organizers first met three years ago to discuss what would become The Saskatchewan Filipino Music and Food Street Fest, he never imagined what he saw all weekend at Kiwanis Memorial Park.
-
Two-year-old child found safe in Regina, Amber Alert ends
A two-year-old child from Regina has been found safe, following an alleged abduction and Amber Alert.
-
Body discovered on Ahtahakoop Cree Nation likely connected to missing person: Sask. RCMP
Sask. RCMP received a report that the body of an adult man had been discovered on Aug 6. on the Ahtahkakoop Cree Nation.