

The Canadian Press





On Sunday afternoon, Ensaf Haidar, the wife of jailed Saudi Arabian blogger Raif Badawi, will become a Canadian citizen.

The ceremony is set to take place in Sherbrooke, where she is living with their three children.

Badawi was arrested on June 17, 2012 and sentenced to one thousand lashes and ten years in prison for ciriticizing Saudi clerics.

Since his imprisonement, Haider has been campaigning for her husband's release.

She feels that her new Canadian citizenship will help in those efforts.