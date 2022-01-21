SPRINGFIELD, MASS. -- The American Hockey League has suspended San Jose Barracuda forward Krystof Hrabik 30 games for making a "racial gesture" at Tucson Roadrunners left-wing Boko Imama during a game last week.

The league said in a release that Hrabik made the gesture at Imama, who is Black, during Tucson's 4-3 win over San Jose on Jan. 12.

Tuscon is the AHL affiliate of the NHL's Arizona Coyotes.

ENOUGH IS ENOUGH

Imama. born in Montreal to parents who immigrated from the Democratic Republic of Congo, posted a message on his Twitter account calling out abuse that he's suffered while playing the sport.

"I've been dealing with situations like this my entire life," he wrote. "As a person of colour playing youth hockey, through Junior and now twice as a professional, this keeps happening to me over and over again."

Hrabik, who has already served three games of the suspension, would be eligible to return April 3.

The AHL said in a statement that Hrabik may apply for reinstatement after March 12, based on an evaluation of his progress in the education and training on racism and inclusion administered by the NHL's Player Inclusion Committee.

Hrabik is 22 years old and has spent time playing in the WHL, ECHL and AHL after leaving his home country: the Czech Republic.

NOT THE FIRST TIME

Imama has been subjected to racist behaviour in the AHL before. Bakersfield Condors defenceman Brandon Manning used a racial slur in an altercation with Imama during a Jan. 22, 2020 game, when Imama was with the Ontario Reign.

"We have enough to worry about as pro hockey players and it saddens me when anyone has to deal with these types of situations," said Imama.

Manning was suspended five games for uttering the slur.

"It's frustrating and disheartening that this is still going on in 2022!" said Imama.

TEAMS DENOUNCE HRABIK

The San Jose Barracuda are the AHL-affiliate of the NHL's San Jose Sharks. The Sharks and Coyotes and their affiliates released statements denouncing Hrabik's alleged actions.

"We are appalled by the disgusting and blatantly racist gesture that was displayed to Boko during the Roadrunners game at San Jose on Jan. 12, and support the AHL's action and suspension," the Coyotes wrote.

Statement from Arizona Coyotes President & CEO Xavier A. Gutierrez: https://t.co/sMgXdPs4xR pic.twitter.com/7mAJST0iWd — Arizona Coyotes (@ArizonaCoyotes) January 21, 2022

"The Barracuda and San Jose Sharks organizations were appalled to learn of this incident," the teams wrote. "We offer our sincerest apologies to Boko, the Roadrunners organization, the AHL, our fans, and the entire hockey community."

Statement from the San Jose Barracuda and San Jose Sharks Organizations pic.twitter.com/0lYaLuDbUl — San Jose Barracuda (@sjbarracuda) January 21, 2022