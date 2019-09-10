

Daniel J. Rowe, CTV News Montreal





The English Montreal School Board will hold a press conference today announcing its intent to take Quebec to court after the forced transfer of George Vanier High School and John Paul I Junior High School from the ESMB to the Commission Scholaire de la Pointe-de-l'Ile (CSPI) in June.

School board minutes from its Sept. 4 meeting (see below) read that the transfer violates the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms.

"Section 23 of the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms confers on the representatives of the English-speaking minority of Quebec the exclusive authority to make decisions relating to the minority language instruction and facilities," the board's minutes signed by Secretary-General of the ESMB Nathalie Lauziere read.

The board would also like the courts to decide on the constitutionality of section 477.1.1 of the Quebec Education Act.

"On the recommendation of the Minister, the Government may, if it considers it advisable in the public interest and so as to foster effective and efficient management of the immovables belonging to school boards, order that the ownership of an immovable belonging to a school board be transferred to another school board so that the latter school board may establish an educational institution," the section reads.

The school board feels that the Supreme Court of Canada "has held that management and control over educational facilities by representatives of the official language minority is vital to ensure that the minority language and culture flourish."

In addition, the board argues Quebec Minister of Education Jean-Francois Roberge's stated intention to abolish all school boards "will have a significant negative impact on the Charter-protected rights and the vitality of Quebec's English-speaking minority" and lessen the quality of English education.

The news conference will be streamed live on the EMSB Facebook page.