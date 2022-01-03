The disciplinary board of Quebec's Order of Engineers Order (OIQ) has revoked the license to practice and imposed a $50,000 fine on former Groupe SM executive Bernard Poulin for his involvement in the corruption scandals revealed by the Charbonneau Commission.

Poulin was found "guilty of having tolerated and neglected to take measures to prevent his firm from being involved in a system of contract sharing for engineering mandates, notably for the City of Montreal and the City of Longueuil" between 2002 and 2009, the Order said in a news release issued Monday.

"He also lacked integrity in his professional obligations by paying a municipal political party sums of money likely to provide him with advantages, such as obtaining contracts for his firm," the release continues. "The money had been given to Bernard Trépanier, then a fundraiser for the Union Montréal party."

The decision of the disciplinary board was made last November.