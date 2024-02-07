Energie Cardio files for bankruptcy protection

Fitness company Energie Cardio has filed for bankruptcy protection, and will close two of its gyms.

The company, which brands itself as the largest network of franchised gyms in Quebec, said it had filed for bankruptcy on Jan. 30, filing a notice of intention to make a proposal to restructure its operations.

It said its 21 training centres will remain in operation, with the exception of one 'Pour elle' gym located in Boucherville and another at Place Versailles in east end Montreal. The 14 franchise centres and five corporate centres will remain open.

Customers of the two corporate training centres that have permanently closed their doors can consult the Consumer Protection Office to receive compensation for the unused or prepaid portion of their membership.



"In the last few hours, for budgetary and cash management reasons, we unfortunately had no choice but to proceed with layoffs at our corporate training centres and at the franchisor level," said Energie Cardio president Claire Tremblay and vice-president Eveline Canape in a news release.

Tremblay and Canape acquired Energie Cardio in November 2016.



The paid said the pandemic "rocked" the fitness sector, which had to cease operations when sanitary measures were imposed.

Despite the layoffs, they said they are maintaining free training and group courses in the training centres.

"We would like to make it clear that these measures do not affect any of the 14 franchised training centres, whose operations are continuing normally," they said.