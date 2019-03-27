

CTV Montreal





The English Montreal School Board has passed a motion that it will not abide by the province’s proposed religious symbols ban.

It was approved at a meeting on Wednesday evening.

“The Quebec government has stated its intent to propose legislation to prohibit the wearing of religious symbols for all persons in a position of authority, including teachers,” said EMSB chair Angela Mancini in a statement. “We believe in the secularity of the state while still supporting an individual’s right to freedom of religion.”

The EMSB has studied the issue and believes that a religious symbol worn by a teacher “in no way impacts their ability to teach and provide quality education in a secular state.”

The board also said that the proposed ban would violate paragraphs 2 (a) and 2 (b) of the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms.

The CAQ government will table legislation on Thursday that proposes a ban on certain public servants, including teachers, from wearing religious symbols while on the job.