

Adam Kovac, CTV Montreal





Schools belonging to the English Montreal School Board will adhere to Quebec’s religious symbols law despite an earlier vote saying the board would not comply with Bill 21.

At a meeting on Wednesday night the board voted against discussing a resolution concerning Bill 21. According to EMSB chair Angela Mancini the board will therefore be applying the law following Labour Day.

“By de facto the English Montreal School Board not making a decision this evening has rendered its decision by default and we will be applying the law come Sept. 3,” she said.

Mancini expressed dissatisfaction, saying she had dissented on the vote.

“We have a resolution on the record that has not been rescinded that says we will not follow the law. Having said that, the council has not reiterated that and our director general has received directors from the ministry that we must apply the law,” said Mancini.

According to Mancini, any teachers who come to class after the long weekend wearing a religious symbol and who aren't subjective Bill 21's grandfather clause could face sanctions.

"Anyone who is new and has been hired by us and shows up to work with headgear or a cross or anything that's a religious symbol, right now the law is such that the administration of the school has to act upon those people, whether it's sending them home or asking them to remove it," she said. "Those kinds of thing that occur when any employee doesn't follow particular rules, we already have certain steps we take as administrators and certainly those will have to be applied."

Mancini said there were still unanswered questions but that they would be discussed in closed door session by the board’s human resources committee.

“Ultimately, I’ve said before, this is an ethical issue and it’s a very serious one for our community because as a community the English community has been very open to diversity,” she said.

Last week the Commission scolaire de Montreal said it will comply with Bill 21, which bans public employees in positions of authority, including teachers, from wearing religious symbols. The board said in June the law needed to be delayed by a year in order for consultations with schools, parents and others to be held.

Also on Wednesday, the Quebec government responded to parents who had demanded their kids be pulled from classes taught by teachers wearing religious symbols, saying they would not be allowed to transfer their children. Bill 21 contains a grandfather clause allowing teachers who held their jobs prior to the passage of the bill to continue wearing such symbols.